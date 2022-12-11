Samp Women lose 1-0 to Como at Ferraris

Sampdoria Women had their first ever outing at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, playing in front of some 1,000 fans who turned out despite freezing cold weather. Even though they were roared on by the Samp faithful, the Blucerchiate were narrowly beaten by Como, as Julia Karlernäs scored the only goal of the encounter. The Swedish midfielder struck in the first half, sweeping home after Amanda Tampieri had saved well from Emma Lipman.

Sampdoria 0-1 Como (HT: 0-1)

Scorer: Karlernäs 26.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; De Rita (Giordano 60), Pettenuzzo (Pisani 65), Spinelli, Oliviero; Regazzoli (Cuschieri 60), Re (Panzeri 87), Fallico; Rincón; Seghir (Tarenzi 60), Baldi.

Subs not used: Odden, Fabiano, Battistini, Lazzeri.

Coach: Cincotta.

Como (4-3-3): Beretta; Cecotti, Rizzon, Lipman, Borini; Karlernäs, Hilaj (Pastrenge 82), Picchi (Beil 82); Beccari, Kubassova (Di Luzio 61), Pavan (Rigaglia 73).

Subs not used: Korenčiová, Vergani, Cavicchia, Bianchi, Carravetta.

Coach: De La Fuente.

Referee: Bordin.

Assistants: El Filali, Rignanese.

Fourth official: Ammannati.