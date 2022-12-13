Behind the scenes as Samp Women play at the Ferraris

Sunday 11 December 2022 marked a historic moment in Sampdoria Women’s history as the Blucerchiate played for the first time on the pitch at the Ferraris in an official Serie A match. Even though they lost narrowly to Como, there were some unforgettable moments for the players: the excitement of arriving on the bus at the Marassi, getting ready in the stadium dressing rooms and standing with arms around one another as Lettera da Amsterdam played in the background. It was then onto the pitch where they could enjoy the chants and incredible support from the fans. You can relive these special moments by taking an exclusive look backstage.