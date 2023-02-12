Samp Women fall to Parma

Sampdoria Women suffered another setback this Sunday as they were beaten 3-1 away by Parma, their ninth straight loss.

The hosts wasted no time in opening the score, through Paloma Lazaro. Irish midfielder Niamh Farrelly then doubled Parma’s lead with a powerful long-range shot which saw them head into the half time break two goals to the good.

Parma put the match out of Samp’s reach shortly after the restart as Lazaro got her second of the afternoon, but Agnese Bonfantini restored some pride for the visitors by netting a penalty towards the end of the match.

Parma 3-1 Sampdoria (HT 2-0)

Scorers: 12 Lazaro, 35 Farrelly, Lazaro 49, Bonfantini 83

Parma (4-3-2-1): Capelletti; Arrigoni (Williams 77), Heroum, Jelencic, Santoro; Farrelly, Cox (Arnadottir 70), Bardin; Arcangeli (Pirone 70), Lazaro (Vaitukaityte 58); Corbin (Cambiaghi 58).

Unused substitutions: Ciccioli, Benoit, Martinovic, Brscic.

Coach: Panico.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Tampieri; Giordano (Panzeri 52), Pettenuzzo, Pisani (De Rita 63), Oliviero; Prugna, Re (Conc 78), Fallico; Cuschieri (Regazzoli 63), Tarenzi (Cedeno 52), Bonfantini.

Unused substitutions: Fabiano, Odden, Lopez, Battistini.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Perri

Assistants: Festa and Minafra

Fourth official: Velocci

Booked: Cox, Pettenuzzo, Jelencic, Pirone, Capelletti