Samp Women narrowly beaten by Roma

Sampdoria Women lost to Roma in a tight contest on Sunday, with the visitors emerging victorious thanks to a late goal from Zara Kramzar. Antonio Cincotta’s side turned in a dogged defensive display against the league leaders, whose unrelenting pressure in the final stages paid dividends, when Kramzar managed to hook the ball into the goal from close range with five minutes to play.

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma (HT: 0-0)

Scorer: Kramzar 85.

Sampdoria (3-4-3): Tampieri; De Rita, Fallico (Panzeri 22), Pettenuzzo; Oliviero, Regazzoli (Cuschieri 66), Re, Giordano (Battistini 90+1); Bonfantini, Tarenzi, Prugna (Čonč 66).

Subs not used: Pescarolo, Fabiano, Lopez, Mailia, Lazzeri.

Coach: Cincotta.

Roma (3-5-2): Lind; Bartoli, Wenninger (Minami 59), Linari; Glionna, Losada (Kramzar 80), Giugliano, Greggi, Serturini (Haavi 59); Andressa (Ciccotti 90), Giacinti.

Subs not used: Ceasar, Cinotti, Landstrom, Kajzba, Kollmats.

Coach: Spugna.

Referee: Maccarini.

Assistants: Spagnolo, Mastrosimone.

Fourth official: Pasquetto.