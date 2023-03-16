Mango: “We could pull off something special”

The objective: stay in Serie A. Ahead of the start of the Relegation Pool, Sampdoria Women have decided to recruit Salvatore Mango, an expert, charismatic and highly motivated coach. “Challenges such as this one really fire me up. I’m honoured to be back at Sampdoria. I’m a very demanding coach, I require my players to give nothing less than 100%. That’s the only way we’ll stay up. We’re in a really tight spot right now but we’ve got eight games ahead of us in which we could pull off something special.”

Mango is set to make his debut on the Sampdoria bench this coming Saturday away at Sassuolo in the first match of the second phase of the season. “We’re facing a top-class and well-drilled team. The girls have worked really hard over the last two weeks and are ready to give every last drop of energy they’ve got. In any case we won’t spare any efforts as we seek to honour the club, the shirt and the fans.”