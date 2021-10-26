Quagliarella – The Untold Truth: the film about our captain’s life

Quagliarella – The Untold Truth, the documentary covering Fabio Quagliarella’s life, was presented in the Sala Grecale at the Magazzini del Cotone in Genoa on Monday evening.

It tells the story from Fabio’s first touches of the ball in Castellammare di Stabia to the sacrifices made to follow his dream of becoming a professional footballer, leaving his loved ones behind at the age of just 13. It continues with his journey to Serie A, where he has amassed a collection of stunning goals for the most prestigious clubs in Italy, as well as for the national team, culminating in becoming the Capocannoniere while at Samp at the age of 36 in 2018/19.

There has been so much joy, but also so much pain and fear due to a sad incident that he lived through in silence for many years and that now is thankfully just an unsavoury memory.

Besides the captain’s family, the premiere for the documentary was attended by his close friends and the full Sampdoria first-team squad. Mola film director Mirwan Suwarso and screenwriter Goffredo D’Onofrio also spoke on stage during the event.