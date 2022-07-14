Colley and Sabiri visit Samp Camp

Omar Colley and Abdelhamid Sabiri paid a visit to the Premium Camp in Ponte di Legno and were given a very warm welcome by those honing their football skills there. The two Sampdoria stars were the guests of honour at an evening event which was attended by over 30 children between the ages of 6 and 13, who are taking part in a week of training in Vezza d’Oglio, a few kilometres from Sampdoria’s training base.

The Samp youngsters got the chance to ask Colley and Sabiri questions about their personal and team goals, love of the game, relationship with the fans, childhood idols, and much more. After the Q and A session they posed for selfies with their idols, memories which they will treasure for a long time.