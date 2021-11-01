U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Di Stefano strike not enough for U19s against Torino

News

Our Primavera boys saw an early lead overturned as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Monday.

Lorenzo Di Stefano’s acrobatic finish put the Blucerchiati in front after just ten minutes, but a Marco Bontempi handball around the half-hour mark handed Thibo Baeten the chance to level from the spot and he duly converted.

In the second half a superb Matthew Garbett finish into the top corner completed the turnaround for the hosts, before a feisty finale saw two red cards dished out (one for each side) with Doria unable to muster an equaliser.

Torino 2-1 Sampdoria (HT 1-1)
Scorers: Di Stefano 10, Baeten 33 (pen), Garbett 65.

Torino (4-4-2): Milan; Dellavalle, Reali, Anton, Angori; Di Marco (Maugeri 71), Garbett (Amadori 80), Savinio, Zanetti (Caccavo 80); Akhalaia (Pagani 76), Baeten (La Marca 80).
Subs not used: Vismara, Gyimah, Chiarlone, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini.
Coach: Coppitelli.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Samotti, Aquino, Bonfanti; Somma (Porcu 88), Chilafi (Dolcini 71), Bontempi (Montevago 84), Pozzato, Migliardi; Polli (Leonardi 71), Di Stefano.
Subs not used: Ragher, Tantalocchi, M. Sepe, Napoli, Perego, Bianchi, Gaffi, Poli.
Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Mirabella (Naples).
Assistants: Cataldo (Bergamo) and Piatti (Como).

Booked: Aquino 37, Baeten 59, La Marca 90+1.
Sent off: Tufano 38, Samotti 68, Anton 73.
Added time: 1+5 minutes.
Pitch: fair condition.

