Primavera: Samp earn 4-1 win at Milan

Sampdoria’s Primavera outfit ran out clear winners against Milan on Saturday, picking up a 4-1 victory away from home.

After being second best for much of the first period, the Blucerchiati produced an excellently worked set piece routine that ended with Lorenzo Di Stefano giving the visitors the lead just before the interval.

The hosts drew level through Marco Nasti, who finished well inside the area on 54 minutes, but two quickfire goals from Doria – as Di Stefano doubled his tally with a cool finish and Lorenzo Malagrida pounced on an error from the Milan keeper to tuck the ball away – meant they led 3-1 going into the final 15 minutes. Substitute Francesco Conti came off the bench to add a fourth, converting Niccolò Bianchi’s cross.

The result gets Sampdoria closer to sixth spot in the league standings, meaning a playoff place remains in their sights.

Milan 1-4 Sampdoria (HT: 0-1)

Scorers: Di Stefano 43; Nasti 54, Di Stefano 72, Malagrida 74, Conti 85.

Milan (4-3-3): Desplanches; Bozzolan, Coubis, Bosisio, Stanga; Di Gesù, Foglio (Omoregbe 79), Gala (El Hilali 79); Capone, Nasti, Traoré.

Subs not used: Nava, Pseftis, Obaretin, Robotti, El Hilali, Tolomello, Camara, Borges, Omoregbe, Rossi, Eletu, Roback.

Coach: Giunti.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Saio; Villa, Bonfanti, Migliardi; Malagrida, Bontempi (Pozzato 69; Bonavita 84), Yepes, Sepe (Conti 79), Bianchi (Musso 79); Montevago, Di Stefano (Chilafi 84).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Zorzi, Dolcini, Porcu, Catania, De Vivo.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Zamagni.

Assistants Pompei, Somma.

Photos: acmilan/Getty images ©