eSerie A TIM: Sampdoria eSports win group

Sampdoria eSports were outstanding in the Regular Season of eSerie A TIM 2022. The team made up of Giovanni Giovhy69 Salvaggio and Fabio Denuzzo, alongside the drafted Rrichard Rrich19 Romeo wiped the floor with the competition in Group B. A fine result for the first year of the collaboration between the club and sports agency N3st.

The Samp representatives finished the group stage with 18 points thanks to five wins and three draws, meaning they went unbeaten, racking up nine goals and conceding just two. While Giovhy, who registered three wins, was named the best player in the group, Denuzzo deserves credit for the best goal in the shape of a stunning volley after a flowing passing move, the type that you don’t see often on FUT, which is just what was needed at such a high level against Obrun’s tough Torino side.

Having finished top of the group, Samp will feature in the Winner Bracket, leaving just one round to get through before the Final Eight.

Here are the results in full:

vs Udinese 1-0 (Giovhy) | 3-1 (Giovhy)

vs Milan 0-0 (Giovhy) | 0-0 (Denuzzo)

vs Hellas Verona 2-0 (Denuzzo) | 1-0 (Giovhy)

vs Torino 1-1 (Giovhy) | 1-0 (Denuzzo)