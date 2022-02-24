U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Captain fantastic Quagliarella makes TOTW

News

Two lovely strikes by a Serie A legend. Last Saturday Fabio Quagliarella had heads turning in Serie A, adding to his personal goals tally which now stands at 180 in the Italian top flight and 100 for Samp while helping his side overcome Empoli.

The ageless captain now has a new card on FIFA 22: after his fantastic performance EA Sports decided to put him in the TOTW (Team of the Week). The veteran’s overall rating is now 82. Make the most of it while you can, because the card is limited edition.

