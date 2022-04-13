eSerie A TIM: Giovhy’s proud performance and Denuzzo wins best goal award

Sampdoria’s eSports team has received recognition in the form of the VIVO Best Goal Award in eSerie A TIM 2022, thanks to Fabio Denuzzo’s magical strike against Torino in the group stage when Ronaldinho flicked the ball over his own head before sending a sumptuous volley into the far corner, leaving Torino’s gamer, Francesco Obrun Tagliafierro, no choice but to applaud the effort.

Giovanni Giovhy Salvaggio’s journey unfortunately came to an end in the quarter-finals, after a gutsy display wasn’t quite enough against Venezia’s Karim Rmaiti, who’s known as Karimisback. Giovhy clawed his way back into the contest from 2-0 down in the first round, only to see his hopes wiped out by a third goal to lose 3-2 in the 120th minute, seeing Doria undeservedly crash out.

The competitive season, however, is far from over. Our players are still competing for a place in the World Cup and Giovhy is in the hunt for an eChampions League berth.