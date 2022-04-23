Samp eSports in Champions League

Giovanni Giovhy Salvaggio is taking Sampdoria eSports to the eChampions League.

Today in Stockholm the Samp game will take part in the knockout stages along with 32 of the best other players in Europe. Our pro player is the only Italian still in the running tow in continent’s premier competition. He’ll first be facing Dutchman Manuel Bachoore from Team Gullit, who is representing Vitesse.

Follow him on Twitch and on Instagram (@sampdoria_esports).







