Audero’s penalty stop lands him a spot in FIFA 22 TOTW

Every week, EA Sports releases special versions of players in FIFA 22, putting the best in the world in their Team of the Week (TOTW). How could they possibly leave Emil Audero out after his incredible penalty save in the dying moments of the derby at the weekend? Obviously, after such a spectacular display, they simply couldn’t.

As a result, the Sampdoria goalkeeper will have boosted stats in the game, making him even stronger! In examples of his overall rating, he gets 84 for diving and 86 for reflexes. Now you know, so don’t forget to put him in your team!