Internationals return ahead of Cagliari clash

Sampdoria’s international contingent were back at the Centro Sportivo Gloriano Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Thursday as the squad continued its preparations for the trip to face Cagliari.

Following a video analysis session, Roberto D’Aversa and his team led the squad through tactical drills and a practice game on Thursday.

Primavera players Marco Esposito, Filippo Mane, Francesco Migliardi, Daniele Montevago, Marco Somma and Gerard Yepes Laut joined in with first-team training, while Bartosz Bereszynski also took part with the group.

Omar Colley and Maya Yoshida had shorter sessions, while Albin Ekdal trained alone. Kristoffer Askildsen missed training with flu-like symptoms. Ronaldo Vieira continued working on his recovery programme, while Mohamed Ihattaren was again absent due to personal reasons.

Mikkel Damsgaard underwent tests that confirmed a muscle injury to his left thigh that will prevent him from travelling for the Cagliari game.

Samp have another session scheduled for Friday morning.