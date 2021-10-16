U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

D’Aversa takes 24 players to Cagliari

News

The Blucerchiati were in Bogliasco on Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday’s game away to Cagliari– a 12:30 CEST kick-off at Unipol Domus.

At the end of the session Roberto D’Aversa announced a squad of 24 players for the trip to Sardinia.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Valerio Verre return to the squad while Primavera youngster Gerard Yepes Laut has also been called up.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira are not involved.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Trimboli, Silva, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

