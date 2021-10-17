D’Aversa rues slow start in Cagliari defeat

Speaking after his side’s defeat at Cagliari in the Sunday lunchtime kick-off, Roberto D’Aversa insisted that the result did not reflect the nature of the contest, with Samp having the better of possession and goal-scoring chances. However he found himself ruing a slow start from his team.

“It’s not the first time we’ve started slowly, and we knew how important this game was. We got outnumbered on the first goal and were caught out of position on the second,” he said.

“We did turn in a performance, but a performance alone is not enough, if you don’t take to the field with the right attitude, as well as that focus, ruthlessness and desire to get a result at all costs.”

The coach added: “We need to work on conceding fewer goals. We need to improve how we read the game. Cagliari had some difficulties today. A team with a winning mentality can’t start like we did today and I’m responsible for that. We have to get results – if we concede so many and then fail to show the required determination, we have to improve.”

On the episode that saw D’Aversa pick up a red card, he said: “The first tug on Caputo was significant, but it was a chance that was there to be taken. I jumped over Joao Pedro, entering the pitch as I tried to avoid Thorsby. The red card means I miss the next game, which is a shame.”