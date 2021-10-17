“More determination needed,” says Thorsby

Morten Thorsby scored his first goal in of the 2021/22 Serie A season with a twisting, diving header, pulling one back against Cagliari. However the goal only served as a consolation, with the home team grabbing all three points.

Speaking after the match, he said: “We are disappointed. We needed a strong start. We said so and instead… We knew this is a tough place to come, but today we lacked focus in key situations and Cagliari scored in the few moments they had. It’s hard to explain how it ended 3-1. We’ve lost an important game, now we need to pick up points immediately.

“It’s the little things that determine matches. Today we were less determined than usual. We have to look at ourselves and improve. We didn’t create a great deal, but we had chances to equalise, especially through Omar [Colley] and [Francesco] Caputo, who might have been fouled in the box.”

Meanwhile, on the booking that earned him a one-game ban, Thorsby said: “I’ve had some bad luck so far this season. I’d like to see the yellow card incident again, because I thought I got the ball before him. Now I’ve got to serve a ban and that hurts me.”