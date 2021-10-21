D’Aversa ahead of Spezia game: “Team performance needed to win”

“The Spezia game is huge for us. We’ve got to stay focused and give it our all in order to come away with the three points.” Roberto D’Aversa was keen to stress the importance of the Spezia game on the eve of Friday night’s clash.

“We’re facing a good team who’ve just beaten Salernitana. Thiago Motta’s team always have a go at their opponents. Regardless of the strengths and weaknesses of who we face, the most important thing is what we do on the pitch – we’ll need to improve in where we’ve gone wrong in recent games if we’re to get the three points.”

If you looked at the league table you’d be inclined to think that morale in the squad wouldn’t be too high. However, the coach was keen to point out that his boys wish to make amends. “During the week the squad organised a meal out. Everyone went along – it shows how together this team is.

“As for my ban, I hate not being able to sit on the bench, that really winds me up. I’d have loved to have been able to be close to my players in such an important and finely-poised game. But I trust in the president, the club as a whole and my coaching staff – they’ll soften the blow of my absence.”