Tarozzi: “A team win to restore excitement levels”

It was a special evening for Roberto D’Aversa’s assistant Andrea Tarozzi, who got to experience Sampdoria’s return to winning ways at the Ferraris first-hand.

“It was an important match for us that we wanted to win at all costs,” explained the coach. “The desire to make sacrifices across the whole team and the determination shown out on the pitch were very important. In Serie A, it’s rare to see a side dominate from the first minute till the last. You have to know how to dig in and that’s just what we did. We did well to create plenty of openings while remaining well organised.”

There was a feeling that a strong reaction was needed after the loss to Cagliari, as Tarozzi touched on: “During the week, the coach stressed the fact that this was an important game. The three points mattered above all else. The whole team was determined, including those who were on the bench, particularly [Fabio] Quagliarella. It was as if he played. He was always by my side and helped his team-mates from the touchline. The subs also did very well and played their part.”

The boss also described the wonderful atmosphere at Marassi, including before the game: “We saw the fans at the stadium and also when we left our hotel. They have a chant that talks about excitement which I really like. I think they transmitted that excitement across to the players who played with real determination and team spirit. The fans played a key role in tonight’s win.”