Sunday Samp session with Atalanta in mind

Samp were back at the Mugnaini for a windy session this Sunday morning. Under the direction of Roberto D’Aversa and his staff, the Blucerchiati took part in a morning session which focused on fitness, technique and five-a-side games.

Those who got the most game time against Spezia were only involved in the first two stages of training. Daniele Montevago, Simone Napoli, Gianmarco Poli, Marco Somma and Gerard Yepes Laut were brought up from the youth team to fill in for the absentees.

Aside from team training, Omar Colley took part in gym work, while Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal and Ronaldo Vieira also followed personalised programmes. Valerio Verre did individual physio work, while Mohamed Ihattaren was absent. Samp will be back on the training pitch tomorrow to work more towards the Atalanta clash.