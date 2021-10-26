Tactical runout on eve of Atalanta clash

On the eve of their midweek match against Atalanta, Sampdoria continued their preparations for Wednesday’s 18:30 CEST kickoff.

Following a video analysis session and a warm-up, Roberto D’Aversa led an afternoon session which focused on tactics. Omar Colley and Albin Ekdal were able to fully take part in the runout, while Francesco Migliardi and Gerard Yepes Laut joined up with the first team squad from their duties with Primavera.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira continued their recoveries, while Mohamed Ihattaren was absent. Samp will reconvene for training tomorrow for their last session before the Atalanta match, after which the squad for Wednesday’s game will be announced.