Caputo: “I wanted the goal to earn us points”

A fantastic opening goal by Francesco Caputo, the sort that we have got used to seeing so frequently in Serie A in recent years, was not enough to prevent Sampdoria from falling to defeat at home to Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

The forward discussed the scoreline after the game: “It’s a bit disappointing. When you see the result, you might think it was one-way traffic, but that wasn’t the case. We had our chances, particularly in the first half and also took the lead.

“There were moments where we could’ve done better, but Atalanta are a very good side that can make life difficult for anyone. We have to take stock and move on. We’re back in action in a few days’ time in Turin.

“I really wanted that goal and it’s a shame it didn’t earn us any points. We have to focus on the positives, improve in the areas where we made mistakes and try to get something away to Torino. We need a little bit of luck to go our way as that will build our confidence and earn us points.

“We know we’re in a tricky situation, but we have to stay united, be positive and look ahead.”