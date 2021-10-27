D’Aversa: “Harsh result after an even game”

Roberto D’Aversa is convinced that his Sampdoria decide did not deserve to lose like that and it is hard to disagree. This is what the coach made of the 3-1 loss at the hands of Atalanta.

“We took the lead and the players did well. We knew there might be times where it would be hard for us against a top Atalanta team. The game was in the balance until the 94th minute, but the final scoreline is harsh on us. I must say there are positives to take from the performance, such as the involvement of two of our youngsters: Radu Dragusin and Riccardo Ciervo.

“Samp never give up and always battle until the end. I have nothing to blame the players for, apart from an element of focus at certain points.

“Luck wasn’t on our side and we have to try to turn it our way.

“As for Torino, they play like Atalanta and we can expect a similar game. We saw that yesterday against Milan. Now we need to restore our energy levels to be able take to the pitch in the right way next time out to get a positive result.”