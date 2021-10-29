D’Aversa names 24-man squad for Torino

The team met back in Bogliasco on Friday for their final training session before Saturday’s visit to Torino, a 20:45 CEST kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

With president Massimo Ferrero watching on, the players began with a warm-up before moving on to technical drills then played a training game on a small pitch.

At the end of the session, Roberto D’Aversa announced a 24-man matchday squad for Saturday’s game in Turin.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira will all miss the trip.

This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.