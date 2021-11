D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Bologna

At the end of Saturday’s training session in Bogliasco, Roberto D’Aversa confirmed his matchday squad for the home game against Bologna on Sunday afternoon.

Adrien Silva is suspended while Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira also miss out.

Below are the players available for the 15:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Trimboli, Yepes Laut.

Forward: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.