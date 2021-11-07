Thorsby goal not enough to avoid Bologna defeat
Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna (HT: 0-0)
Scorers: Svanberg 47, Thorsby 77, Arnautovic 78.
Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski (Dragusin 85), Yoshida, Colley (Chabot 73), Augello (Murru 85); Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Askildsen (Ciervo 68); Gabbiadini (Torregrossa 68), Caputo.
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Depaoli, Ferrari, Quagliarella, Yepes Laut, Trimboli.
Coach: D’Aversa.
Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (Skov Olsen 46), Dominguez (Binks 83), Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano (Mbaye 83), Barrow (Sansone 76); Arnautovic (Van Hooijdonk 90).
Subs not used: Bardi, Franzini, Binks, Orsolini, Santander, Dijks, Vignato, Cangiano.
Coach: Mihajlovic.
Referee: Manganiello.
Assistants: Lanotte, Pagnotta.
Fourth official: Zufferli.
VAR: Giacomelli.
Assistant VAR: Giallatini.
Booked: Hickey 11, Gabbiadini 33, Colley 34, Ekdal 90, Murru 90+2.
Added time: 1 + 5 minutes.