U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Thorsby goal not enough to avoid Bologna defeat

News

Thorsby goal not enough to avoid Bologna defeat

For the full match report of the contest between Sampdoria and Bologna, click here.

Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna (HT: 0-0)
Scorers: Svanberg 47, Thorsby 77, Arnautovic 78.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski (Dragusin 85), Yoshida, Colley (Chabot 73), Augello (Murru 85); Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Askildsen (Ciervo 68); Gabbiadini (Torregrossa 68), Caputo.
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Depaoli, Ferrari, Quagliarella, Yepes Laut, Trimboli.
Coach: D’Aversa.

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (Skov Olsen 46), Dominguez (Binks 83), Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano (Mbaye 83), Barrow (Sansone 76); Arnautovic (Van Hooijdonk 90).
Subs not used: Bardi, Franzini, Binks, Orsolini, Santander, Dijks, Vignato, Cangiano.
Coach: Mihajlovic.

Referee: Manganiello.
Assistants: Lanotte, Pagnotta.
Fourth official: Zufferli.
VAR: Giacomelli.
Assistant VAR: Giallatini.

Booked: Hickey 11, Gabbiadini 33, Colley 34, Ekdal 90, Murru 90+2.
Added time: 1 + 5 minutes.

Other news

D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Bologna

D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Bologna

6 November 2021 Team
D’Aversa: “Heart and courage needed against Bologna”

D’Aversa: “Heart and courage needed against Bologna”

6 November 2021 Team
Bologna tactics the focus on Friday. Final session on Saturday

Bologna tactics the focus on Friday. Final session on Saturday

5 November 2021 Team