Training resumes on Wednesday without internationals

The Sampdoria first-team squad will be back at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Wednesday afternoon to kick off preparations for the away trip to face Salernitana on Sunday 21 November (15:00 CET kick-off).

Roberto D’Aversa will be without Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Radu Dragusin, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida, who are all away on international duty.

Fabio Quagliarella’s fitness will need to be assessed after he suffered bruising on his right thigh in training on Saturday.

