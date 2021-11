Countdown to Hellas Verona: Samp hard at work

Sampdoria’s clash against Hellas Verona is on the horizon.

For training today coach Roberto D’Aversa split the squad into two ahead of their Serie A match. The two groups alternated gym work with technical work, before finishing with a warm-down.

The two groups then came together for a small-sided game, with Manolo Gabbiadini involved.