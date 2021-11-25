U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Training in the rain, afternoon session on Friday

Sampdoria’s preparations for the home clash with Hellas Verona continued on Thursday morning.

Roberto D’Aversa and his coaching staff kicked things off with some video analysis before a short but intense morning session on pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco.

Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira carried on with their recovery programmes, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Fabio Depaoli had physio (the latter also swam in the swimming pool.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Friday.

