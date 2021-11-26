23-man squad confirmed for Verona game

Roberto D’Aversa will have a matchday squad of 23 players to call upon when Sampdoria host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Ferraris on Saturday afternoon.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira are unavailable for the Serie A Week 13 fixture, which kicks off at 15:00 CET.

This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.