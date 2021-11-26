U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad confirmed for Verona game

News

23-man squad confirmed for Verona game

Roberto D’Aversa will have a matchday squad of 23 players to call upon when Sampdoria host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Ferraris on Saturday afternoon.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira are unavailable for the Serie A Week 13 fixture, which kicks off at 15:00 CET.

This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Other news

D’Aversa keen for consistency against Verona

D’Aversa keen for consistency against Verona

26 November 2021 Team
Training in the rain, afternoon session on Friday

Training in the rain, afternoon session on Friday

25 November 2021 Team
Countdown to Hellas Verona: Samp hard at work

Countdown to Hellas Verona: Samp hard at work

24 November 2021 Team
Acquista il mini abbonamento blucerchiato Promo