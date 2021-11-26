D’Aversa keen for consistency against Verona

Roberto D’Aversa was keen to play down any excessive enthusiasm following last week’s win at Salernitana when he met with the media ahead of Saturday’s home game against Hellas Verona.

“We got a great result at Salernitana – by no means expected – but we’re still in high water so we have to keep the ship steady and make sure we sail on through,” was how the coach described Sampdoria’s predicament.

Saturday’s fixture is an opportunity for the Blucerchiati to find a bit of consistency but they’ll be up against a team that have been rejuvenated since Igor Tudor took over.

“We’ve nearly always played well and we’ve kept training with the right spirit. Now we have to go out there and play with the conviction that we can pick up another good result.

“Verona have been the form team lately. Their stats are really impressive but we have to focus on ourselves, play with a positive mindset and produce performances and results in our stadium.

“We have to play as a team – when we do that, we’re capable of causing problems for anyone.”