Ekdal: “Win shows we’re on the right track”

Albin Ekdal led by example on Saturday afternoon at the Ferraris by turning in a commanding performance that he capped with a pinpoint header to put Samp into the lead. Find out what the Swede had to say after the 3-1 win over Hellas Verona.

“We responded very well to falling behind, particularly as we were playing well. We could’ve scored twice in the first half, but didn’t take our chances. We were still convinced that we could win and we managed it in the end.

“I’m pleased about the goal,” explained the midfielder on a day devoted to the fight against violence towards women. “I dedicate this special goal to my girlfriend Camilla, who’s celebrating her birthday today.

“We want to keep it up. We’re on the right path. I feel good physically and when that’s the case, I can give my best because I play such a physical game. I’m convinced we can do well in Florence as well, where we won last year. It’s a shame I can’t be involved, but my target now is to get myself ready for Lazio.”