D’Aversa previews Fiorentina clash: “Hunger will make the difference

On the eve of the journey to Florence, Roberto D’Aversa analysed his side’s form and what they can expect when they take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Franchi on Tuesday evening.

“We’re coming from two important wins against Salernitana and Hellas Verona – one of the best teams at the moment,” the coach began.

“Tomorrow we’ll have to be more motivated than our opponents, even though we’re up against a team that has just lost in a particular way – in the final minutes of a match. They deserved more and they’ll want to make up for that. We’re going to need conviction and determination to win this game: hunger is what will make the difference.

“We need to carry on with our work, win points and keep building on what we’re doing.’

The boss also commented on Antonio Candreva’s goal celebration dedicated to Mikkel Damsgaard.

“It shows that in my squad, I have team of great footballers and upright individuals. It was good to see the encouragement for Damsgaard. We can’t wait to have him back with us as soon as possible.”

On the team’s defensive solidity: “I don’t think there’s a formula for not letting in goals, but against Verona, from the strikers to the keeper, my team showed more desire and determination to get the result than the opposition.”

Asked about his team selection, the coach concluded: “I still have the final training session. Only then will I think about which line-up is best suited for the contest we’re up against.’