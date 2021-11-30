U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Gabbiadini: “We could’ve done more to get some points”

News

Gabbiadini: “We could’ve done more to get some points”

A 106-day wait for a goal. Manolo Gabbiadini hadn’t found the net since striking against Alessandria in the Coppa Italia. He gave his thoughts after the game:

“We could’ve tried to be more ruthless and get the second goal. We could’ve broken away in the game. We weren’t able to do so but it’s a lesson for the next game. We were aware of how good Fiorentina were, and it’s not easy to play them away. However, once we took the lead we should’ve done more to hold onto it and not concede in the manner in which we did.”

Other news

D’Aversa: “We made too many mistakes”

D’Aversa: “We made too many mistakes”

30 November 2021 Team
Fiorentina mount a comeback after Gabbiadini gives Samp hope

Fiorentina mount a comeback after Gabbiadini gives Samp hope

30 November 2021 Team
22-man party to travel to Florence

22-man party to travel to Florence

29 November 2021 Team