Gabbiadini: “We could’ve done more to get some points”

A 106-day wait for a goal. Manolo Gabbiadini hadn’t found the net since striking against Alessandria in the Coppa Italia. He gave his thoughts after the game:

“We could’ve tried to be more ruthless and get the second goal. We could’ve broken away in the game. We weren’t able to do so but it’s a lesson for the next game. We were aware of how good Fiorentina were, and it’s not easy to play them away. However, once we took the lead we should’ve done more to hold onto it and not concede in the manner in which we did.”