Strength, technique and tactics at the Mugnaini

The Sampdoria first-team squad took part in another morning session on Friday as the home clash with Lazio draws closer.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff kicked things off by splitting the squad into two, with the players heavily involved in Florence working on strength and conditioning, while activations and technical drills were in store for the rest. This was followed by tactical work involving the whole squad.

Ernesto Torregrossa continued carried on with his individual recovery, while Mikkel Damsgaard had physio.

The final training session ahead of the match is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.