23-man squad named for Lazio

After a Saturday morning training session to run through the final preparations for Sunday’s game against Lazio, Roberto D’Aversa confirmed a squad of 23 players for the Serie A Week 16 encounter.

Omar Colley is suspended and Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira are also unavailable.

Here is the full list for the 18:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Dragusin, Depaoli, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.