D’Aversa: “Lazio are a great team but we’re out to win”

Roberto D’Aversa revealed his blueprint for getting a result against Lazio in Sunday afternoon’s encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“We’ll need hard work, concentration and determination to take all three points against Lazio,” the coach explained from the Mugnaini press room in Bogliasco.

He went on: “We’re fine from a physical point of view; we always end games on a high. But we need to complement the physical performance with the mental side. We have to approach every match with the same desire and determination to win as we did against Salernitana and at home to Hellas Verona.”

Lazio come to Genoa off the back of their pulsating draw at home to Udinese but D’Aversa is aware of the threat Sarri’s team poses and sang their praises.

“They have lots of quality and players who can turn a match at any moment. But we want to get back to winning ways, whatever it takes,” he continued.

“They have everything: fast and technical wide men, physicality in the middle of the park with [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic, and [Ciro] Immobile, a striker who’s very good at getting in behind the line.

“They’re a strong team, they’re changing their philosophy with the new coach and even though they may have had a hard time, we need to make our desire to get back on track count.”