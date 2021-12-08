Samp combine video and gym session

It was a chilly and drizzly Wednesday morning at Bogliasco, and Sampdoria were hard at work ahead of their derby match. Given the terrible weather Roberto D’Aversa and his staff opted for a mainly indoors training session, combining video and gym work.

As for individuals, Ernesto Torregrossa carried out strength and aerobic exercises while Mikkel Damsgaard continued his recovery through physio work. Samp will be back in training on Thursday morning.