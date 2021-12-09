D’Aversa ahead of the derby: “The fans will be key”

Roberto D’Aversa spoke to the media on the eve of the Derby della Lanterna and described his ideas clearly as well as the huge desire in the squad.

“At the moment, everything seems dark, but it’s my duty to try to bring colour to the proceedings and the derby is a chance to switch the lights back on.

“My first thought is for president Massimo Ferrero. I hope he can resolve the situation that he’s going through as quickly as possible.

“My second consideration is for Sampdoria as a club. Given the difficult situation that has arisen in recent days, we’ve shown we’re on the same page, united, organised and well-structured. I’m proud to coach this club.

“We’re preparing for the derby and we know how important this game is,” continued D’Aversa. “We have to be able to isolate ourselves from all the difficulties that this week has brought. We’re heading into a game that isn’t about playing; it’s about winning.

“I can see the required determination in everyone’s eyes for us to head out on to the pitch and play on the front foot.

“The final call is for the fans. We’re in the midst of a storm and their support will be key to us getting a positive result.”