D’Aversa: “Everyone had a hand in this win”

A night to remember. Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria overcame their city rivals to win the 105th Derbi Della Lanterna. He shared his thoughts after the game:

“When I was celebrating in front of our fans I felt like a proper Samp fan. I was waiting for my team to respond this evening and I was convinced they would. I’d like to dedicate this win to the president and his family, to director Daniel Faggiano and everyone who works hard at this club day in, day out.

“The fans also deserve a lot of credit; their support spurred us on. It’s hard to perform well for a whole 60 minutes in this kind of game. I’m proud to be the manager of this club.

“This is a victory for all of Sampdoria and I don’t mean just the players; everyone at the club. The fact that our forwards scored today? They’ve reaped the rewards for the hard work they’ve put in. I’m happy for both Francesco Caputo and Manolo Gabbiadini, but also Fabio Quagliarella. He missed out on selection because of a minor knock but his support from the bench helped a great deal. I’m happy when the team is able to play like this, applying itself, showing confidence, being clinical. We need to play every match as if it were a derby.”