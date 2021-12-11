Squad in two groups after derby victory. Cup preparations start on Monday

The team wasted no time in getting back to work on Saturday morning, just hours after their derby triumph.

Roberto D’Aversa and the coaching staff had the squad split into two groups. The players most involved against Genoa focused on recovery work while the others played a 60-minute training match with Antonio Rizzolo’s U18s.

Julian Chabot did not take part due to a cold. Fabio Quagliarella trained individually after suffering a minor thigh strain. Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira continued with their respective recovery plans. Mikkel Damsgaard had physiotherapy.

The Blucerchiati have been given the day off on Sunday and will report back to Bogliasco on Monday afternoon to begin preparations for next Thursday’s Coppa Italia last-32 tie against Torino at the Stadio Ferraris.