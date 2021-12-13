Faggiano reflects on derby win: “It was key but we mustn’t let up”

The derby victory over Genoa injected a feeling of enthusiasm all around the club, with sporting director Daniele Faggiano keen to stress the importance of the three points on the first day back in training in Bogliasco, while also encouraging the players to keep their feet on the ground ahead of key fixtures in the coming weeks.

“The derby win was key to make our fans happy. We went into it off the back of a difficult week and a forgettable first half against Lazio, but we made the most of the chance to get back on track. Now we need to reset and go again.”

Samp are back in action with two home fixtures in four days, with Torino coming to town in the Coppa Italia on Thursday before a clash with Venezia on Sunday in the penultimate league game before the winter break.

“Whoever wanted to destabilise the atmosphere was almost succeeding,” continued Faggiano, “but we got back on track by making difficult choices, such as going on a training camp a few weeks ago, and headed into the derby united and determined. The derby win was key, but we’ll find ourselves in trouble if we take our foot off the gas. We have two equally important matches coming up against Torino and Venezia, and we know we can’t afford to underestimate any team.”