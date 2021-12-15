D’Aversa: “We’ll head out there to get through”

Coppa Italia time is upon us, with the Blucerchiati set to take on Torino in the round of 32 at the Ferraris on Thursday evening in a competition that holds special memories for the Samp faithful.

On the eve of the game, Roberto D’Aversa spoke about the tie and the effect the derby win has had on the squad.

“The derby generated excitement and will certainly mean we head into this game with greater confidence. That excitement mustn’t turn into euphoria, however, as we’re facing a Serie A team that is on the up and clinched a key win in their last league game.”

In terms of the possible line-up, D’Aversa said, “Choices will be made based on the players’ mental and physical condition after the derby, but it would be a mistake to think that Torino might underestimate this game. They play in the image of their coach: with real aggression and physical prowess. We know it won’t be an easy match, but regardless of the 11 players who head out on to the pitch, whenever Sampdoria play [in this competition], the aim must always be to get through to the next round.”