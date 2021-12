D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Torino Coppa Italia tie

Roberto D’Aversa gave his players one last runout at Bogliasco prior to his side’s match against Torino. At the end of the session he named a squad of 23 for the round of 32 match against Torino, kick-off 21:00 and live on Italia 1. Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren and Ernesto Torregrossa are still out of action. The full squad is below:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.