Recovery and tactical training

The team are already back at the Centro Sportivo Gloriano Mugnaini working towards their final league game of the year.

On Monday the squad was split into two groups: one to recover for those who played the most minutes against Venezia, including Manolo Gabbiadini, and another with a technical and tactical session for the others available including Ernesto Torregrossa.

Emil Audero, Radu Dragusin and Valerio Verre underwent treatment and physiotherapy. Ronaldo Vieira did fitness training.

A morning session is planned on Tuesday before the team leave for Rome ahead of Wednesday’s match against Roma.