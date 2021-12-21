D’Aversa on eve of Roma: “We’ll need to play well”

On the eve of the match against Roma, Roberto D’Aversa summed up his Sampdoria team’s chances, “We’re definitely coming off a positive streak, we want to continue that, even if we know how good our opponents are.

“Roma are coming off a win against Atalanta, they’re in good shape psychologically. They also showed that they are hard to break down. It’s going to be a good game in front of a packed stadium. We will need to play well. This will be the first time I come across a big-name manager such as Mourinho. I can’t wait to shake his hand and I’ll be proud if I can cause him some problems.”

The Blucerchiati have ten points from their last six games and made it through in Coppa Italia.

D’Aversa continued, “As I said, our season took a good turn after Salerno. We’re happy with our recent form. However, I think we could have done better a few games earlier. I would split the first half of the season in two. After the game against Venezia we were disappointed, but you always have to look ahead.

“We’re going to Rome to pick up a Christmas present. I think we have to focus on getting a result. If we think we’re beaten before the game starts, we won’t get anything out of it. You see people’s strength in times of difficulty, it’s a credit to the lads that we came out of this situation.

“We weathered the storm but should never think we’ve solved all our problems and are safe. Results depend on performances and that’s what we’re doing. I like the word ‘humble’. We must always go out on the pitch in a humble manner because we play with more intensity and determination. We should always try to do better.”