Colley in Gambia squad for AFCON
Omar Colley has been named in the Gambia squad for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.
The Scorpions are in Group F with Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia. Here are their fixtures:
Mauritania v Gambia (Wednesday 12 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Gambia v Mali (Sunday 16 January, 14:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Gambia v Tunisia (Thursday 20 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)