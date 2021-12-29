U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Colley in Gambia squad for AFCON

Omar Colley has been named in the Gambia squad for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

The Scorpions are in Group F with Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia. Here are their fixtures:

Mauritania v Gambia (Wednesday 12 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Gambia v Mali (Sunday 16 January, 14:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)
Gambia v Tunisia (Thursday 20 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

