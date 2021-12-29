Colley in Gambia squad for AFCON

Omar Colley has been named in the Gambia squad for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

The Scorpions are in Group F with Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia. Here are their fixtures:

Mauritania v Gambia (Wednesday 12 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Gambia v Mali (Sunday 16 January, 14:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Gambia v Tunisia (Thursday 20 January, 20:00, Limbe Stadium, Limbe)