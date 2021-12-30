Lanna’s first day at the office. Tests and vaccines for the team

Thursday was Marco Lanna’s first day at the training ground as president of Sampdoria and the first day back from the Christmas holidays for the team.

The new president was at the Centro Sportivo Mugnaini to meet head coach Roberto D’Aversa, the coaching staff and players, who all had individual swabs and serological tests.

The two members of staff and one footballer who tested positive for COVID-19 during the holidays were not involved in today’s testing as they remain in isolation at their homes.

The members of the team group who were able to do so went to the vaccine centre at San Martino general hospital to receive booster doses.