D’Aversa names 20-man squad to face Cagliari

Serie A is ready to kick off for 2022, with Sampdoria set to host Cagliari on Thursday in an 11:30 CET kick-off at the Ferraris in Week 20 of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

After the final training session on Wednesday at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco, Roberto D’Aversa announced his 20-man squad for the game, including academy goalkeepers Ivan Saio (number 32) and Federico Zorzi (number 36).

The full squad is listed below.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Saio, Zorzi.

Defenders: Bereszynski, Chabot, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Ciervo, Caputo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.